https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Wainscot, French Rose, Wasplike Insect, English Daisy, and Caterpillar from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book…
Wainscot, French Rose, Wasplike Insect, English Daisy, and Caterpillar from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
2615044

View CC0 License

Wainscot, French Rose, Wasplike Insect, English Daisy, and Caterpillar from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

