https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2615437Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLilja psd spring flower botanical vintage illustrationMorePremiumID : 2615437View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3644 x 5101 px | 300 dpi | 217.34 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3644 x 5101 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Lilja psd spring flower botanical vintage illustrationMore