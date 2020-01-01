https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2616331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPsd jelly bold embossed alphabet typography setMorePremiumID : 2616331View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 100.98 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontPsd jelly bold embossed alphabet typography setMore