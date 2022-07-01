https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2616939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPng animal sticker yellowish white perch fish clipartMorePng animal sticker yellowish white perch fish clipartMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 676 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 845 pxBest Quality PNG 2028 x 1142 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesPSDEnhancedVector