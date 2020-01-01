https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2617077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage balsamroot psd botanical illustration watercolorMorePremiumID : 2617077View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3184 x 4458 px | 300 dpi | 176.94 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3184 x 4458 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage balsamroot psd botanical illustration watercolorMore