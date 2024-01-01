rawpixel
Common Apple, European Wild Pansy, and Giant Filbert from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy…
Common Apple, European Wild Pansy, and Giant Filbert from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2617458

View CC0 License

