https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2617868Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSocial distancing covid-19, customer in mask shopping clothes MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2617868View personal and business license JPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2518 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6093 x 4383 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 6093 x 4383 px | 300 dpi | 152.85 MBFree DownloadSocial distancing covid-19, customer in mask shopping clothes More