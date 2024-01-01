rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2619928
Water Gnat, Martagon Lily, Yellow&ndash;Bellied Toad, and European Screw Shell from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The…
Water Gnat, Martagon Lily, Yellow–Bellied Toad, and European Screw Shell from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2619928

View CC0 License

