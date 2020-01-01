https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouthern magnolia flower psd botanical illustrationMorePremiumID : 2621200View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5334 x 7467 px | 300 dpi | 548.75 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5334 x 7467 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Southern magnolia flower psd botanical illustrationMore