rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621256
Greendragon (Arisaema dracontium) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Greendragon (Arisaema dracontium) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2621256

View CC0 License

Greendragon (Arisaema dracontium) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More