https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHoliday psd purple abstract aesthetic typographyMorePremiumID : 2621673View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 280.42 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontHoliday psd purple abstract aesthetic typographyMore