https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621735Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGuide for Constructing the Letter V from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2621735View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2508 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5876 x 8201 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5876 x 8201 px | 300 dpi | 275.79 MBFree DownloadGuide for Constructing the Letter V from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More