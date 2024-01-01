https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGuide for Constructing the Letter Z from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2621768View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4924 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3581 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2005 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6135 x 8611 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4924 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3581 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2005 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6135 x 8611 px | 300 dpi | 302.32 MBFree DownloadGuide for Constructing the Letter Z from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More