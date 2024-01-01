https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGuide for Constructing the Letters q and r from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2621776View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2542 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5954 x 8198 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5954 x 8198 px | 300 dpi | 279.33 MBFree DownloadGuide for Constructing the Letters q and r from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More