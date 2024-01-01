rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621968
French Rose and Dwarf Nasturtium from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561&ndash;1596) by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

French Rose and Dwarf Nasturtium from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2621968

View CC0 License

French Rose and Dwarf Nasturtium from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More