https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623752Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGuide for Constructing the Letter S from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2623752View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4997 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3634 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5759 x 8203 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4997 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3634 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5759 x 8203 px | 300 dpi | 270.36 MBFree DownloadGuide for Constructing the Letter S from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More