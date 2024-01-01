rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626391
Indian Paintbrush (Castilleja rhexifolia) (1883) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indian Paintbrush (Castilleja rhexifolia) (1883) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2626391

View CC0 License

Indian Paintbrush (Castilleja rhexifolia) (1883) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More