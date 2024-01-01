https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2627136Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHyssop, Insect, and Cuckoo Flower from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2627136View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4928 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3584 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2007 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5831 x 8192 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4928 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3584 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2007 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5831 x 8192 px | 300 dpi | 273.37 MBFree DownloadHyssop, Insect, and Cuckoo Flower from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More