https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2628743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink purple prairie thistle flower psd botanical illustration watercolorMorePremiumID : 2628743View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2184 x 3120 px | 300 dpi | 73.26 MBSmall JPEG 840 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2184 x 3120 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pink purple prairie thistle flower psd botanical illustration watercolorMore