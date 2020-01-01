https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2633340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold psd ornament element set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMorePremiumID : 2633340View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 120.44 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold psd ornament element set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMore