https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2637640Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text50% off summer sale vector promotion advertisementMorePremiumID : 2637640View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 4.46 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 4.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bangers by Vernon AdamsDownload Bangers fontArchivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontArchivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontDownload All50% off summer sale vector promotion advertisementMore