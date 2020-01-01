https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2640707Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPurple flower png flower botanical vintage illustration, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMorePremiumID : 2640707View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3200 pxCompatible with :Purple flower png flower botanical vintage illustration, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMore