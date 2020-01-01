https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2643214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterflies, moth, grasshopper, caterpillar and bug psd vintage drawing collectionMorePremiumID : 2643214View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4499 x 3213 px | 300 dpi | 188.06 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4499 x 3213 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterflies, moth, grasshopper, caterpillar and bug psd vintage drawing collectionMore