https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2643239Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of pair of birds on a branch with roses and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2643239View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3548 x 2534 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3548 x 2534 px | 300 dpi | 51.49 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of pair of birds on a branch with roses and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More