rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2643269
Chinese insect drawing of five butterflies, two beetles and an insect from the 18th century. Original from The Smithsonian…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese insect drawing of five butterflies, two beetles and an insect from the 18th century. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2643269

View CC0 License

Chinese insect drawing of five butterflies, two beetles and an insect from the 18th century. Original from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More