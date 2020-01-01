Vintage ornamental vector label emblem set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay More Premium ID : 2644937 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 5.87 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi