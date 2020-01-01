Gold filigree frame border vector More Premium ID : 2645076 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 13.71 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi