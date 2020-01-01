Vintage Victorian frame png border ornament collection, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay More Premium ID : 2646138 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 800 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1000 px

Best Quality PNG 3999 x 2666 px