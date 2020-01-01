https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2648442Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage white ornamental element vector set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMorePremiumID : 2648442View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 23.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage white ornamental element vector set, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMore