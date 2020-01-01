https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2648483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue filigree frame set png, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMorePremiumID : 2648483View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Blue filigree frame set png, remix from The Model Book of Calligraphy Joris Hoefnagel and Georg BocskayMore