https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2652336Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy Ramadan dinner invitation card template vectorMorePremiumID : 2652336View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontSail by Miguel HernandezDownload Sail fontDownload AllHappy Ramadan dinner invitation card template vectorMore