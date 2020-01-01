https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2652369Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Mubarak invitation card template vectorMorePremiumID : 2652369View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 1.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sail by Miguel HernandezDownload Sail fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontDownload AllRamadan Mubarak invitation card template vectorMore