https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2652420Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIndian wedding invitation card template vectorMorePremiumID : 2652420View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 51.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontDownload AllIndian wedding invitation card template vectorMore