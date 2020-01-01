https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2653415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEid mubarak social banner template vectorMorePremiumID : 2653415View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontEid mubarak social banner template vectorMore