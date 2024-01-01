https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2654258Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of a bouquet of two carnations and a tulip bound by a blue ribbon; bird perched on tulip; butterflies and insect fly above. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2654258View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3629 x 2593 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3629 x 2593 px | 300 dpi | 53.89 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of a bouquet of two carnations and a tulip bound by a blue ribbon; bird perched on tulip; butterflies and insect fly above. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More