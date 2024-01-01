https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2655115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of a black and white mottled bird on tulip stem with daffodils and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2655115View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3549 x 2535 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3549 x 2535 px | 300 dpi | 51.52 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of a black and white mottled bird on tulip stem with daffodils and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More