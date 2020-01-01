https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2662291SaveSaveSocial media post vector set colorful backgroundMorePremiumID : 2662291View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 53.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontKrub by Cadson DemakDownload Krub fontDownload AllSocial media post vector set colorful backgroundMore