https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2663444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPomegranates and blossoms in a basket psd, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2663444View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3443 x 2754 px | 300 dpi | 136.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3443 x 2754 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pomegranates and blossoms in a basket psd, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More