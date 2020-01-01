https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2663781Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage basket of flowers psd illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2663781View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3694 x 2638 px | 300 dpi | 142.53 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3694 x 2638 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage basket of flowers psd illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More