https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2667210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of two brown birds with carnations and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2667210View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3440 x 2550 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3440 x 2550 px | 300 dpi | 50.24 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of two brown birds with carnations and butterflies. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More