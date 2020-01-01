https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2668936Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vintage butterfly watercolor illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2668936View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1750 x 1750 pxCompatible with :Png vintage butterfly watercolor illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More