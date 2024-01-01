https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of brown and black bird and blue and yellow birds on branch with red blossoms hunting insects. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2670124View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3343 x 2388 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3343 x 2388 px | 300 dpi | 45.72 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of brown and black bird and blue and yellow birds on branch with red blossoms hunting insects. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More