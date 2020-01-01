https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage birds and red blossoms png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2670134View personal and business license PNGSmall PNG 1200 x 832 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1039 pxBest Quality PNG 3159 x 2189 pxCompatible with :Vintage birds and red blossoms png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More