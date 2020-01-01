https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670174Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage bird on orange branch png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.MorePremiumID : 2670174View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 914 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1142 pxBest Quality PNG 3354 x 2554 pxCompatible with :Vintage bird on orange branch png illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.More