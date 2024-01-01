https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of a bird on an orange branch with butterfly. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2670176View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3434 x 2572 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3434 x 2572 px | 300 dpi | 50.58 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of a bird on an orange branch with butterfly. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More