https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670211Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy Diwali festival card template psdMorePremiumID : 2670211View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.43 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.43 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Merriweather by Sorkin TypeDownload Merriweather fontJosefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontCharmonman by Cadson DemakDownload Charmonman fontDownload AllHappy Diwali festival card template psdMore