https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2670213Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDiwali festival social template psdMorePremiumID : 2670213View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.56 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.56 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontDownload AllDiwali festival social template psdMore