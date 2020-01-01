https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2671782Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale 70% off promotion floral background vectorMorePremiumID : 2671782View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.59 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontDownload AllSale 70% off promotion floral background vectorMore