https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2671893Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 18th century illustration of a blue black bird on rose branch with spider. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2671893View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3434 x 2748 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3434 x 2748 px | 300 dpi | 54.04 MBFree DownloadThe 18th century illustration of a blue black bird on rose branch with spider. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More