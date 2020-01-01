https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2672218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful ornate floral vector frame MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2672218View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 46.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Colorful ornate floral vector frame More